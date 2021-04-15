Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post sales of $796.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at $62,203,141.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $309.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $313.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.98.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.