Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bally’s reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other Bally’s news, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,808,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $745,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 286,777 shares of company stock valued at $16,703,543. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Shares of Bally’s stock traded up $4.56 on Thursday, hitting $57.82. 2,501,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,495. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -134.47 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

