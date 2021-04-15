Analysts Anticipate Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

ATXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.71. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61.

Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

