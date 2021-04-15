Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,647 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 543,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,647 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $21,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at $2,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $33.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.