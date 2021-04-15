Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Valvoline worth $16,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $2,627,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Valvoline by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Shares of VVV stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.