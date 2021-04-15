Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $22.32 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,223 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Power Integrations worth $22,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,147,000 after purchasing an additional 292,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $64,984,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

POWI opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $77.41. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $1,373,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,369 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.