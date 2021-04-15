Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 418,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,704 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $18,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.69.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.