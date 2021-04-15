Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 432,215 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 2U by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $6,787,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 2U by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000.

Get 2U alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,330,931.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,928,974.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.41 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.