Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Raised to Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FOLD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,024 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,656.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,696 shares of company stock worth $2,061,223. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,149,000 after purchasing an additional 908,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,072 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139,270 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

