American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lyra Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Lyra Therapeutics Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.