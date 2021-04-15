American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

