Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.6% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $532,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.0% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16.5% in the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.67.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $56.19 on Thursday, hitting $3,389.19. 26,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,161. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,245.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,125.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,184.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.