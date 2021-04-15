Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

ATUS stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

