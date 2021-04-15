Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. 154,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,971. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. Alstom has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

