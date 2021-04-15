ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPBLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPBLF remained flat at $$8.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. ALS has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28.

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and testing services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

