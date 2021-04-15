Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 5th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $207,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,284.00. 21,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,101.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1,849.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,209.71 and a 12-month high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

