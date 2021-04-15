Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $2,496,725 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ally Financial by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,838,000 after acquiring an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

