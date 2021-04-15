AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0410 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $375,223.19 and $144.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00058022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

