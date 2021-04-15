Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.11

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €193.11 ($227.19) and traded as high as €220.45 ($259.35). Allianz shares last traded at €219.15 ($257.82), with a volume of 606,025 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €193.39.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

