AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$11.96 during trading on Thursday. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $362,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWF. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $143,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

