Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.56.

ALLE stock opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $978,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 136.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 23,577 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 153.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

