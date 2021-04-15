Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year High at $676.18

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $676.18 and last traded at $674.62, with a volume of 68 shares. The stock had previously closed at $668.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

