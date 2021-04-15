All Sports (SOC) Price Up 5% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. All Sports has a market cap of $47.09 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.56 or 0.00733610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.40 or 0.05821621 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

