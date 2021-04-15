Algorand Market Cap Hits $4.27 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and $343.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.83 or 0.00365061 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00024596 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011139 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.70 or 0.03837023 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,334,226,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,771,319,869 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.