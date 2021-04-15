Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in March

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AGMJF stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

