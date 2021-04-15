Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.77

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 7965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several brokerages have commented on ALFVY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

