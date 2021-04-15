Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 957,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.00. The stock had a trading volume of 509,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,733. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $136.52 and a 52-week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

