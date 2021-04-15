Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

