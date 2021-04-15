Albert D Mason Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.4% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

