Albert D Mason Inc. Has $622,000 Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 21,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $219.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $168.56 and a one year high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

