Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $11,752,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 800,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,438,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 782,284 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,080,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 211,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.14 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

