Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Hubbell by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 676.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,307.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.85. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

