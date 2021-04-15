Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.59.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $152.93 on Thursday. Albemarle has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.