Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $615,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $268.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.02 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

