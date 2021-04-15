Akash Network (AKT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $325.28 Million

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.10 or 0.00011166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $325.28 million and $2.10 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00068732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.15 or 0.00269325 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.50 or 0.00737226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,594.16 or 1.00071408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00023111 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.79 or 0.00868298 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 131,194,675 coins and its circulating supply is 45,841,893 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.