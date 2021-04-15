Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. Analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $3,323,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 647.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Airbnb by 2,386.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

