Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 12,080.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $874,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. William Blair began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.62.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $177.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,756. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

