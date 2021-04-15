Aigang Price Hits $0.0088 on Exchanges (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $257,648.46 and approximately $86.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aigang has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00064198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00680712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036239 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

