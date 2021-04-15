Agrolot Hits One Day Volume of $61.00 (AGLT)

Agrolot (CURRENCY:AGLT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Agrolot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Agrolot has traded 86.9% lower against the dollar. Agrolot has a total market cap of $887.52 and $61.00 worth of Agrolot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agrolot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00069802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00270757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.24 or 0.00741831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,990.61 or 1.00009646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00023231 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.04 or 0.00863766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Agrolot Coin Profile

Agrolot’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,751,539 coins. Agrolot’s official Twitter account is @agrolot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Agrolot is steemit.com/@agrolot . The official website for Agrolot is agrolot.io

Agrolot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrolot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrolot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrolot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrolot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrolot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.