Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,634,000 after buying an additional 79,058 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 205,146 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 631,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 366,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 8.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.