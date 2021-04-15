Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aflac by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.55.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,382. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

