Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affimed traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 32,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,147,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 597,549 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 431,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Affimed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.81.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

