AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.33. 118,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,808. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.