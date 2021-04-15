AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 12,500 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.33. 118,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,808. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.60.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.
Further Reading: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.