Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Welltower makes up about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 32.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 3.8% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Welltower by 21.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,336,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

Shares of WELL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 27,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,820. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

