Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 354 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

MDT stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.74. The company had a trading volume of 97,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,057. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $124.86. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.