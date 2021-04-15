AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 4,531 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.98. 2,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,223. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $77.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.90.

