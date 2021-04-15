AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.96. 243,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,934. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $189.53 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

