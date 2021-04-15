AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $13.13 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 492,543 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,345. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

