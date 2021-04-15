AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 10,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

NYSEARCA SPGM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,019. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $48.90. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $55.34.

