Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADVM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 480,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,349. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $919.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Patrick Machado acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $313,158. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,042,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,343,000 after purchasing an additional 240,618 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,404,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,657,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 602,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

